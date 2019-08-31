Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $714,899.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $714,899.00 and approximately $44,157.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.