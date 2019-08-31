Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.13. Realogy shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 11,349,180 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $700.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realogy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Realogy by 1,325.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

