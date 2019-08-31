Red Pulse (RPX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004972 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.