Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 653 ($8.53).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redrow to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Shore Capital lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 552 ($7.21). 878,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 578.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

