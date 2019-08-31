Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

NYSE RF opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

