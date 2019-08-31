Repme (RPM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $204.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Repme has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. Repme has a total market cap of $103,626.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Repme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.01339899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090679 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021692 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,342,311,364 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

