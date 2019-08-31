ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Trimmed by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,229.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,599. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

