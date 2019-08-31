Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $753.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.55.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

