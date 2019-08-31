Reviewing GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK)

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Idaho Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $8.68 billion 1.79 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Volatility and Risk

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Idaho Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 18.02% 19.07% 2.11% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR beats Idaho Independent Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

