RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.35 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 11.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 16,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,857. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%. Analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

