Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.76, approximately 2,243,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,696,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 170,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

