Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,109,478 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 981,838.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,478 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamb Weston by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lamb Weston by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 895,354 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,730,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 805,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 714,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.