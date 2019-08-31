Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Plains GP worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,664,000 after buying an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $7,734,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.92. 2,000,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,279. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

