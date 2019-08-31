Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $50.05 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after buying an additional 393,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,194,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

