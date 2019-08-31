Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of First Horizon National worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock remained flat at $$15.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,252. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

