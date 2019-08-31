Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AAON by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AAON by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,810,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 66,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,923. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

