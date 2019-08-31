Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,499 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Chemed worth $31,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $7,505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Chemed by 594.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 17.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.75.

NYSE CHE traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.43. 76,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.03 and a fifty-two week high of $441.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares in the company, valued at $51,815,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

