Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,929 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 1.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.98% of Comerica worth $106,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,749,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 321.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

CMA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

