Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Purchases 71,397 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,965,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.