Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 997,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 979,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 6,115,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,312. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.