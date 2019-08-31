RPICoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $1,860.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 59,345,938 coins and its circulating supply is 19,334,002 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

