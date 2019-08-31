RR Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. PBF Energy makes up about 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 110.9% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $9,058,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after purchasing an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,322.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 686,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,025,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,194,973 shares of company stock valued at $51,232,189 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.70. 1,924,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

