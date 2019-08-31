RR Advisors LLC Sells 168,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

RR Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,722,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. NGL Energy Partners accounts for 4.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,250,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,278,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,768,000 after purchasing an additional 170,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 537,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 288,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,988,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $2,628,313.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,250 shares of company stock worth $1,209,263 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.06.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

