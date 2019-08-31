Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 415,114 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $103,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 530.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 284.2% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. 3,321,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,906. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

