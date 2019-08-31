Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 384,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $93,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,403,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,486,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,345,000 after buying an additional 3,455,000 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,907,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,828,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,694,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,243,000 after buying an additional 717,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,261,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 9,919,602 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 1,274,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,434. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.