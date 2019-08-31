Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,641,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $78,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 117.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 221.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 113,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

UBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,001. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

