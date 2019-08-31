Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $113,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $422.00 target price on Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.59. The stock had a trading volume of 795,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.66 and its 200-day moving average is $375.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

