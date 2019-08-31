Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,842 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Cadence Design Systems worth $72,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 1,305,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,839. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $274,724.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,747,432. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.