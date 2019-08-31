Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,657 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $99,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,973,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,956.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $22,951,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

