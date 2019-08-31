SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.66, 171,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 580,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In other SAExploration news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $135,148.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,101.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAExploration during the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SAExploration during the second quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SAExploration by 286.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAExploration by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SAExploration by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

