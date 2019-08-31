Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.61 ($28.62).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €16.51 ($19.19). 332,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.13 and its 200-day moving average is €24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $892.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.46 ($16.81) and a 52 week high of €44.00 ($51.16).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.