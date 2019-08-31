San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 1.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.