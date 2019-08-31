San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 195,308 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 129,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $50.35.

