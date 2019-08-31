San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $160,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 209.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.29. 645,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $217.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,771 shares of company stock valued at $15,398,375. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

