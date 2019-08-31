San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases New Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,430,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

IAA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,719. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

