San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,500 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 941,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Irving purchased 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,068.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.