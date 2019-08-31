San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 167 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $142.82. 2,614,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,904. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

