San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 777 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in CVS Health by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

