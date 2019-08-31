San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Up 5.1%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47, 139,807 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 142,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

