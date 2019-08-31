Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,950 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,353.21 ($43.82).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,503.50 ($45.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,409.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,260.32. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,538 ($46.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Insiders purchased 30,251 shares of company stock worth $99,405,145 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

