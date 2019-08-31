Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stake Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,897,000 after purchasing an additional 367,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,862,000 after purchasing an additional 175,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,561,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,349. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.