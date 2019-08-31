Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754,411 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,418,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 883,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 668,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

NYSE COP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. 4,945,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,577. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

