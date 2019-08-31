Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.38. 2,017,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total transaction of $131,355.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.