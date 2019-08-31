Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $152.25. 470,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41.

