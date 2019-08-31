Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,874 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.75. 3,865,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,131. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

