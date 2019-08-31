Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 255,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $18,769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

