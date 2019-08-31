Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,747,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 345,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

