Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 557,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

