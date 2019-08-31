Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 571,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

