Scry.info Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $233,649.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021303 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.